Any change in border geopolitics, ‘Iran’s red line’: Cmdr.

Speaking in his visit to Nagorno-Karabakh region on Sat. for the third time in the past 20 days to monitor border security, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour stated that any insecurity and threat on Iranian borders that harm the security and psychological taciturnity of dear citizens of the country will be met with Iran’s countermeasures.

Basically, the security of the people and the national interests of the country is Iran’s red line, he emphasized.

Turning to the recent conflicts erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the brigadier general stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes any occupation and aggression and condemns it strongly.

"Since the first days of recent conflict broke out between Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, IRGC Ground Force has been active in the border region, monitoring border developments, he said, adding, “Necessary measures and reinforcements have been taken in accordance with the situation."

He warned the parties involved in the conflict and reiterated, “Any insecurity and threat on Iranian borders that harm the security and psychological taciturnity of dear citizens of the country will be met with our countermeasures and basically the security of people and national interests of the country is our red line."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pakpour pointed to the deployment of IRGC Ground Force units near the border and added, “Deployment of units of IRGC Ground Force will be in line with the goals and protection of national interests as well as providing security and tranquility to the people of the region.”

The territorial integrity of neighboring countries is respected by Iran and any change in border geopolitics is red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized.

