Winners of 34th Intl Film Fest for Children & Youth announced

Directed by Alireza Tabesh, the 34th International Film Festival for Children and Youth opened on October 8, 2021, in collaboration with the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality.

National Section:

-Diploma of Honor in Corona Diaries Section, received by Ilia Ramezai "Life Space"

-Diploma of Honor in Technical Achievement Section, received by Habib Ahmadzadeh for “Tales of a Thousand and One Days or the Legend of the Banasan, the Giant of Magic Lamp”

-Diploma of Honor in Business, Children and the Youth Audience Persuasion received by Behrouz Mofid for "Bam Bala"

-Diploma of Honor received by Hossein Rigi for "Lipar"

-Diploma of Honor in Web Series Section, received by Faryad Bayat for "Ashmachz" and "Digital Mistake"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Short Animation, received by Fahimeh Qobadi for "ID"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Short Feature Film, received by Matin Rokn for "I am Samira"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Feature-Length Film, received by Karim Renasian for "The Secret of the Castle"

-Prize of Martyr Behnam Mohammadi, received by Nabi Qolizadeh for "My Son Rasool"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Music, received by Masoud Sekhavat-Doost for "Lipar"

- Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor of Zaven Ghokasian Section, received by Seyyed Jamal Seyed Hatami for "Bam Bala"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Children Actor/Actress, received by Andia Yahyapour for "Between the Rocks"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Screenplay, received by Amir Mohammad Abdi for "Bam Bala"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Director, received by Hossein Rigi for "Lipar"

- Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor of Special Jury Members, received by Mokhtar Abdollahi for "Between the Rocks"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor of Best Film, received by Behrouz Neshan for "Sea Boys"

-Diploma of Honor of Children and the Youth Jury Members Section (in Online Format), received by Fahimeh Qobadi for "ID"

-Diploma of Honor of Children and the Youth Jury Members Section (in Offline Format), received by Behrouz Mofid for "Bam Bala"

International Section:

- CIFEJ Award, Golden Butterfly, and Diploma of Honor, received by Mahdi Jafari for "Yadoo"

- Diploma of Honor of Short Animation, received by Miguel Anaya Borja for "My Grandma Matilde" from Mexico

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor of Short Feature Film, received by Francesca Canepa for "The Silence of the River" from Peru

-Diploma of Honor for Music, received by Rohan Rohan for "Sumi" from India

- Diploma of Honor for DOP, received by Morteza Najafi for "Yahoo"

- Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for the artistic achievement of directing received by Drazen Zarkovic (Croatia), Marina Andree Skop (Bosnia) for" My Grandpa is an Alien"

- Diploma of Honor, received by Ferit Karahan for "Brother's Keeper" from Turkey

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Acting Children, received by Yasin Habibpour for "Sea Sons"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Screenplay, received by Afshin Hashemi, Hossein Qasemi Jami for "Sea Sons"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Directing, received by Mahdi Jafari for "Yadoo" from Iran

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Jury Members' Special Prize, received by Juan Pato for "Lucia" from Spain

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Jury Members, received by Drazen Zarkovic (Croatia), Marina Andree Skop (Bosnia) for" My Grandpa is an Alien"

-Golden Butterfly and Diploma of Honor for Best Film, received by Mohmmad-Reza Mesbah for "Yadoo" from Iran

