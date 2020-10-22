Iran able to be among top 10 defense equip. supply countries

Brigadier General Amir Mohammad Ahadi pointed to the significance of lifting Iran’s arms embargoes, saying, “End of these sanctions will create a new opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of armaments and diplomacy.”

Referring to the importance of lifting Iran’s arms embargoes at the UN Security Council (UNSC), he stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran has been put under sanctions in terms of weapons since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran (1980-1988) became an excuse for the East and the West against Iran and intensification of arms sanctions.”

In clarifying the importance of lifting Iran’s arms embargoes, the brigadier general added, “One of the main reasons that today, defense industry is so proud of its ability in the world in terms of capability, knowledge, technology and industry is related to sanctions. Sanctions paved suitable ways for the country to turn threats into opportunities to defend the security of the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the identification of threat and restrictions of these sanctions and added, “According to the UN Security Council resolutions, arms embargo on Iran began in 2005 and continued until 2015, in which, countries' arms cooperation with Iran has been banned. In 2015, all sanctions were lifted under UNSC Resolution 2231, and new restrictions, that require UN Security Council’s permission to buy or sell major countries' weapons to Iran for a period of five years, led to restrictions.”

In response to a question on measures taken by the Ministry of Defense in the field of export of defense products, he stated, “In the field of weapons and military equipment in all areas of combat, ground combat, air missile, radar and naval, we have world-class products. Products that are attractive to the world. In the last few years, especially last year, we did not wait for the end of the sanctions, and strengthening of Iran's defense continued with strength.”

