Iran seeking to release nationals held by Mozambique Pirates

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mahmoud Vaezi said "Measures are underway to make Mozambique Pirates release some of the Iranian Baluchs."

"These are pirates, not a government, and pirates must be dealt with in certain ways," he said.

Vaezi said that the related news will be announced in case the efforts bear fruit.

The official did not provide any information about the identity of the Iranian nationals, etc.

Mozambique's long coastlines and vast territorial waters have been affected by piracy, illegal fishing, and smuggling for almost a century and a half.

Mozambique has been keen to train the human resources required for carrying out surveillance and law enforcement but every few months, someone raises the alarm of piracy in the region, usually due to famine and deteriorating economic conditions in East Africa or stricter policing in the Gulf of Aden and the Horn of Africa which forces the pirates to try their luck down the coast in the Mozambique Channel.

