Enemy reached 'aimless' conditions in economic war

Stating that the bedrock of all threats is economic war, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said, "Ports play an important role in this economic war because they can be the source and gateway of the country's exports that help the country's economy and production, and be also effective in supplying the goods needed by the country."

"In the current situation, there is no doubt that we are facing serious threats and a full-blown economic war that has different aspects," he added.

"The enemy has imposed all its sanctions against Iran in the atmosphere of economic war, and today it has practically no sanctions to impose," Jalali noted, adding, "Today, the United States has reached a aimless situation in the field of economic warfare, and this means the end of maximum US pressure in the near future."

