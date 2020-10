TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – On the occasion of Police Week, a Joint Morning Ceremony of Law Enforcement Forces (Police) was held in Tehran on Monday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi, Tehran’s interim Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Kazem Sedighi and Tehran Province Governor General Anoushirvan Mohseni Pandpey.