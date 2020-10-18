Iran opens trade center in Damascus

“The center, covering 4,000 square meters of land in the heart of Damascus, has become operational with the investment of Iran’s Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture,” Keyvan Kashefi said on Sunday.

The center is equipped with all business needs, including, marketing, transportation, and consultation offices, as well as banking and insurance branches, he added.

Kashefi noted that currently, 24 Iranian firms have started operation in the trade center.

Iran and Syria agreed on the establishment of an Iranian Trade Center in Damascus free zone back in January.

The decision was made during a visit by an Iranian economic delegation to Syria.

The two countries have been exchanging numerous trade delegations in the past few months and Iranian private companies are investing in different areas like providing construction materials especially cement and working on several reconstruction projects in Syria.

