Iran making ‘tremendous’ success in developing domestic jets

Speaking to Mehr News Agency on Sunday, Brigadier General Ghassem Taghizadeh said the Ministry has implemented plans to boost production in the current year that has been named by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as the year of ‘Surge in Production’.

“We have carried out extensive measures in developing missile industries, especially with regards to precision missiles,” he said, adding that in the field of developing cruise missiles, too, the Ministry has had many achievements.

He went on to say that ‘good’ measures have been adopted in other areas of defense including aerial and marine fields, adding, “We have obtained tremendous success in producing the home-made Kosar fighter jet.”

“We will seriously continue this path and the Iranian nation will hear great news during the 10-day Fajr ceremonies [Islamic Revolution victory anniversary].”

Iran has gained major achievements in the defense sector during the past decades despite harsh sanctions imposed against the country. Tehran has always said that its defensive might is only the power to protect the nation and does not threaten any regional country.

Meanwhile, the UN arms embargo against Iran has been lifted today as a result of the UNSC Resolution 2231 despite US efforts to extend the embargo in the past couple of months.

