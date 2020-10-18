Enemy seeking to foment internal strife, conflicts: Rouhani

Speaking at the 174th session of Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board on Sunday, he said that spread of internal conflicts and disputes in the country is one of the malicious objectives of enemies of this land and territory, along with exertion of tough economic pressures under sanctions, so that they (enemies) have invested heavily in this respect.

He pointed to the government’s programs to deal with US economic war waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “Although inhumane and illegal US sanctions have reduced currency revenues of the country, the currency incomes of the country in the current year cannot be compared with the previous years caused by the US sanctions imposed against the country.”

After the elapse of 2.5 years since exacerbation of these sanctions against the country, the government has taken decisive measures to confront the illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed against the country, Rouhani emphasized.

With the coordination made in this regard, the government officials have tried to neutralize adverse effects of sanctions imposed against the country, he reiterated.

He emphasized the need for maintaining political taciturnity and establishing solidarity, unity and amity in the country and added, “BY exerting economic pressures within the framework of sanctions, US government has invested heavily to sow seeds of discords and spread internal conflicts in the country.”

Under such circumstances, practicing vigilance against enemies’ plots and conspiracies is a need, he said and called on all government officials and authorities to take effective and wise steps in line with foiling conspiracies hatched by enemies against the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the key role of private sector in the country and added, “Private sector is a driving force of economy in the country that should be supported duly.”

He further to the salient achievements of knowledge-based companies in the country that can play a leading role in materializing most economic policies and objectives of the government as well.

