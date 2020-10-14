'Iran ready to provide consular services to Pak businessmen'

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Hosseini announced that he met and held talks with President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Mohammad Nasir Mirza on Tuesday.

Referring to the joint will of the officials of the two countries to increase the current level of trade relations, he said that the need for closer and more consultation and interaction between the private sectors of the two countries along with the public sector was one of the issues that was emphasized in this meeting.

He also announced the readiness of the embassy to provide consular services to businessmen and members of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce interested in trade and investment in Iran.

The two sides announced their readiness to strengthen the pilgrimage and health tourism industry between Iran and Pakistan, he wrote.

ZZ/FNA13990723000379