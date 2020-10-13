Media hyperbole aims at torpedoing Iran-Europe relations

In a statement on Tuesday, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Belgium rejected unfounded reports concerning Iranian diplomat illegally incarcerated in Antwerp.

The statement reads as follows:

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg follows with concern the unfounded reports concerning the Iranian diplomat illegally incarcerated in Antwerp that have been published on some websites since 9 October and is surprised at how contorted and divorced from reality such reports are, biased to say the least.

The Iranian diplomat has rejected such allegations and maintained that he never made any threats against Belgium. The case lawyer has also rejected allegations of threats.

Any hint at reprisal made by the media is patently absurd and an attempt to take the issue beyond its case limits with the broader aim of instrumentalizing this judicial proceeding in order to implicate the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Embassy advises against the media hyperbole that is aimed at torpedoing Iran-Europe relations.

A few days ago, the Western media outlets claimed that Assadollah Asadi had threatened Belgian officials that unknown groups will try to retaliate if he was found guilty.

FA/FNA 13990722000852