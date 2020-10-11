Global COVID-19 fatalities near 1.1m, cases top 34.7m

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 37,470,752 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,077,507 and recoveries amounting to 28,115,867.

The United States, Brazil, India and Mexico account for more than half of the total fatalities.

More than seventy countries are currently seeing accelerating case rates, compared to just over 50 where daily cases are falling.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 7,945,505 cases and 219,282 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (7,053,806), followed by Brazil (5,091,840), Russia (1,285,084), Colombia (902,747), Spain (890,367), Argentina (883,882), Peru (846,088), Mexico (814,328), France (718,873), South Africa (690,896), the UK (590,844) and Iran (496,253), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 150,236 fatalities, followed by India (108,371), Mexico (83,642), the UK (42,760), Italy (36,140), Peru (33,223), Spain (32,929), France (32,637), Iran (28,293), Colombia (27,660), Argentina (23,581), Russia (22,454), South Africa (17,673) Chile (13,272), Ecuador (12,188), Indonesia (11,765) and Belgium (10,175).

