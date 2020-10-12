Iran eyes exporting construction materials to African states

The Director General of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries Farzad Piltan revealed the news on Sunday and added, “Regional-Commodity Desk will be held at the venue of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) on Monday Oct. 12 in the presence of Iranian envoys in Kenya, Congo, Kinshasa and Ghana to study strategies of promoting export of construction materials to African states within the framework of programs devised by the organization for introducing new export target markets to producers and exporters.”

In addition to participation of private companies producing and exporting the mentioned products, representatives of public and state-owned organizations (including Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Headquarters, Chamber of Commerce, relevant unions and freight companies) are expected to attend the Regional-Commodity Desk.”

African countries are considered as a good and lucrative market for many of Iranian construction materials and equipment due to burgeoning population growth and moving towards the development path and urbanization, the director general emphasized.

Currently, China, Spain, Italy, India, France, Turkey and Belgium are main exporters of construction materials to African continent, Piltan highlighted.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported about $620 million worth of construction equipment such as wires, cables, tiles, ceramic, glasses, faucet wares, doors, windows, pipes and profiles, etc. to target markets last year (ended March 20, 2020), about $1.5 million of which was exported to the African countries, he added.

Trade Promotion Organization of Iran hopes that, by cooperating and interacting closely with the Iranian embassies in African countries, it will be able to bring the level of trade relations with the African continent to the pre-corona era in the field of introducing African markets and traders to Iranian sides, Director General of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries Farzad Piltan underscored.

