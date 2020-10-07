Munitions explode at military base near Ryazan in Russia

The blaze occurred near the settlement of Zheltukhino after the grass caught fire, the press office said, TASS reported.

"A gusty wind spread the fire to the artillery ammunition storage site. The military garrison’s on-duty fire-fighting team started to extinguish the blaze but failed to stop the fire outbreak. Sporadic munition explosions are currently observed on the technical premises of the military base," the Western Military District said.

Reports from the scene say that the military and civilian personnel have been evacuated and there are no injuries. The military garrison’s fire-fighting team is containing and extinguishing the fire together with the fire-fighters of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry that have arrived at the scene, the press office said.

ZZ/TASS