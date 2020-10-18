Police HQ blast leaves casualties in Afghanistan

Local officials have confirmed there are casualties, but no exact information is available yet, TOLO news reported on Sunday.

An explosion occurred close to the police headquarters in Firozkoh, capital of Ghor province on Sunday, said Aref Aber, a spokesman for Ghor's governor.

The explosion went off in the back of the building of the police HQ, said Aber, adding that there are casualties, but he did not provide numbers.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Ghor is one of the thirty-four provinces of Afghanistan. It is located in the Hazarajat region in central Afghanistan, towards the north-west. The province contains ten districts, encompassing hundreds of villages, and approximately 657,200 settled people.

MNA/PR