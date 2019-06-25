Trump's willingness to talk with Iran is 'not serious': Robert Hunter

“It is designed to try showing the allies that he is not just “pressure” without efforts to talk,” Hunter tells the Tehran Times.

Following is the full text of the exclusive interview with Hunter:

Do you think that the maximum pressure campaign on Iran will have an outcome for the Trump government?

If it goes to war, negative with most US public opinion; if not, most Americans are not paying attention; but allies will continue to fret.

It looks as though we are approaching the date of the US presidential election, Trump's willingness to talk with Iranian officials is increasing. Some believe that this tendency is more for election campaign than his foreign policy achievement. What is your opinion?

Not a serious proposal; it is designed to try showing the allies that he is not just “pressure” without efforts to talk.

If the policy of maximum pressure on Iran fails to be successful, can there be change in Trump's warring team, including the expulsion of John Bolton and Mike Pompeo?

No. They are doing what he wants in terms of rhetoric against Iran. The issue is whether they will help start a war by accident or miscalculation. The same is the risk with actions by Iran. The situation is very dangerous. (Iran would be the biggest loser in a war, no matter how it is fought.

Given the China's trade war with the US, will it have unfavorable effects on the US economy in the coming months and the economy as a card winner for the Trump, how do you assess the results of the US elections in 2020 in the shadow of the continuation of the trade war with China?

To the extent that Trump has control over the trade war, it will be settled, one way or another, long before the election.

A poll was recently conducted by Fox News, pro- Trump media, shows Trump has less votes than five Democrats, including Bernice Sanders and Joe Biden. Given the fact that the poll was held by Fox News, How do you evaluate it? (Of course, there were some differences between Trump and Fox News recently)

At this point in the election cycle, polls are meaningless. That has been proved over and over.

Interview by: Javad Heirannia