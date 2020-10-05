  1. Sports
Oct 5, 2020, 4:00 PM

20th IPL to kick off on Oct. 31

20th IPL to kick off on Oct. 31

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – The 20th edition of the Iran Professional League (IPL), will kick off on Saturday, October 31.

The Iranian League Organization announced the official date of the event’s opening on Monday.

The organization added that the Super Cup between Persepolis (as IPL champion) and Tractor (Hazfi Cup champion) will be held on October 26. The venue of the match has not yet been determined.

Iran’s Azadegan League (First Division) will also begin on November 2.

The date of the draw ceremony of the IPL will be announced later.

Persepolis is the most decorated team in the competition with six titles.

MAH/5040607

News Code 164348

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News