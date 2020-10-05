20th IPL to kick off on Oct. 31

The Iranian League Organization announced the official date of the event’s opening on Monday.

The organization added that the Super Cup between Persepolis (as IPL champion) and Tractor (Hazfi Cup champion) will be held on October 26. The venue of the match has not yet been determined.

Iran’s Azadegan League (First Division) will also begin on November 2.

The date of the draw ceremony of the IPL will be announced later.

Persepolis is the most decorated team in the competition with six titles.

