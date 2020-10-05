Mahmoud Fekri appointed as Esteghlal coach: report

The club has not yet officially announced the appointment as Fekri has a contract with Nassaji.

Alireza Assadi, a board member of Nassaji, did not dismiss the report and said that “these transfers are normal in football but both sides need to reach an agreement. If Mr. Fekri wants to go to Esteghlal, he should satisfy the club.”

Fekri needs to reportedly give around $40 billion rials (nearly $150,000) to Nassaji. Esteghlal is expected to officially announce Fekri’s contract till the night.

51-year-old Fekri has earlier led Naft Masjed Soleiman and Shahin Bushehr before taking charge of Nassaji in February. During 10 matches under his tutelage, Nassaji gained four wins and six draws.

Two seasons ago, he managed to win the IPL quota with Naft Masjed Soleiman but later resigned.

