Iran, Belarus explore ways for developing energy coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari met and held talks with Viktor Karankevich Energy Minister of Republic of Belarus in Minsk on Wed.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest situation of cooperation between Tehran and Minsk in the field of energy as well as broadening ways for developing and strengthening mutual cooperation.

While expounding on the capacities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, Iranian envoy emphasized the need for implementing the agreements made between Iran and Belarus in the field of energy at 14th Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

Energy minister of Belarus, for his part, pointed to the history of cooperation between Tehran and Mink in the field of energy as well as activity of Belorussian Bell Energo Company in the Islamic Republic of Iran and welcomed the development of cooperation of the two countries in the fields of electricity and gas industry.

The minister also referred to the high capacities and capabilities of Iranian Company “MAPNA, Iran Power Plant Projects Management Company” and brilliant history of its activities in various countries in the world and added, “Belarus intends Iran’s MAPNA to cooperate for implementation of projects in the field of electricity industry in Belarus.”

