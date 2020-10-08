International power, water expos delayed due to pandemic

The 20th Iran International Electricity Exhibition and the 16th Iran International Water and Wastewater Exhibition, scheduled to be held from October 28 to November 1 at the Tehran International Exhibition Center, has been put off to a later time, which will be announced.

The decision has been made in accordance with the guidelines instructed by the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters in Tehran to help fight Covid-19.

