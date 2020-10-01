Hundredfold increase of knowledge-based firms in 7 yrs

He made the remarks in a video-conference ceremony held to inaugurate a number of national scientific and technology projects in Tehran, Alborz and Markazi provinces.

He said that the projects will help the scientific elevation of the country.

The production line of products taken from plasma, production line of HPV vaccine, the production line for raw material of Sertraline medicine, and production lines of Biophosphate Biorun, hybrid seeds of beetroot, cucumber, and tomatoes, were among the projects opened by the President.

He called on knowledge-based companies to produce the pharmaceutical raw materials, some of which need to imported from other countries.

Rouhani said that if about $1.4 billion dollars of raw materials are imported now, $400 million of that can be domestically produced.

