Iran must adopt knowledge-based tools against future threats

Speaking in a meeting at Shiraz University of Technology, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stressed, “As the wars of the future will be science-based and knowledge-based, therefore, we must prepare ourselves for such wars in order to maintain our independence, territorial integrity, and security.”

History shows that the enemies of Iran will never stop their anti-Iran threats, he said and added, “In this regard, we must recognize the current threats as well as the threats of the next 20 years, and plan how to respond them through relying on scientific and knowledge-based tools.”

In order to equip the country with defense capabilities in the future, the country should rely on Iranian knowledge-based firms and universities in order to take advantage of their knowledge in producing the required equipment, weapons, and tools to counter future threats, Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army stressed.

