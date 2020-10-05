Iran’s reaffirms unquestionable sovereignty over trio islands

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected on Monday the UAE foreign minister’s recent “groundless” claims over the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's indubitable sovereignty over three Persian Gulf islands.

During his UNGA speech last week, UAE’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan claimed his country has legal rights regarding sovereignty over the three Persian Gulf islands.

Sheikh Abdullah also alleged that Iran has “occupied” the islands in violation of the UN Charter.

Khatibzadeh also warned the UAE of the danger of drowning with the Israeli regime, after Abu Dhabi signed a tie normalization agreement with Tel Aviv last month.

The Iranian diplomat urged the Abu Dhabi rulers to make up for such a wrong move before it is too late.

The UAE and Bahrain signed controversial normalization agreements with the Israeli regime at the White House on September 15, amid outrage across Palestine and the Muslim world.

Saudis, Zionists not entitled to address JCPOA

Khatibzadeh also referred to the recent claims by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, who had accused Iran of violating its 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) commitments, saying, “Saudis and Israelis opposed the nuclear deal from the very beginning, so they hold no right to make any comment about it.”

The spokesman also pointed to Saudi Arabia’s “secret” nuclear activities, calling on the Riyadh regime to act within the frameworks of the NPT.

“We are closely watching the related developments and warn Riyadh to fulfill its commitments and allow the international and legal investigative procedures be carried out over its clandestine nuclear activities.”

He also urged the related international bodies to probe into the matter.

Based on reports, Saudi Arabia has built a facility for the extraction of yellowcake from uranium ore near the remote town of al-Ula.

The New York Times said American intelligence agencies had spotted what appeared to be an undeclared nuclear site not too far from the town of al-Uyaynah, located 30 kilometers northwest of the Saudi capital of Riyadh, and its Solar Village.

The agencies, the report said, are scrutinizing attempts by the kingdom to build up the ability to produce nuclear fuel that could potentially lead to the development of nuclear weapons.

MR/5040564