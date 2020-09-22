International community rejects US to snap back UN sanctions

Elaborating on US unlawful efforts to reinstate sanctions against the Islamic Republic, The Director of Future of Iran Initiative in Atlantic Council Barbara Slavin said that the international community refused to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran.

She added, “The Trump administration has made it plain that it will sanction any company that sells weapons to Iran. However, I doubt that there will be any such sales at least until our Nov. 3 presidential elections and possibly not until the Jan. 20 inauguration of our next president. So the threats are pretty empty. What is more, almost the entire international community has rejected the US claim that it has the right to snap back UN sanctions. This is an embarrassing moment -- one of many -- for my country.”

Interview by Hamid Bayati