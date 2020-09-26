Iran, Tajikistan stress expansion of economic, energy coop.

During the videoconference, the energy ministers of Iran and Tajikistan stressed the development of economic and energy relations.

The two sides, who also chair the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries stressed the need to hold a meeting of the Joint Committee by videoconference to follow up on the issues.

During the meeting, Uzmonzoda also expressed his satisfaction with the participation in the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of the Regional Center for Urban Water Management, emphasizing his country's determination to develop cooperation.

Emphasizing the deep cultural and historical ties between the two countries and the existence of great capacities for cooperation, Iranian and Tajik ministers stressed the further development of relations in all fields, especially in the fields of economy and energy.

The two sides agreed to hold the 14th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries on a date to be subsequently agreed through diplomatic channels.

