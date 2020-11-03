Iran among significant partners of Belarus in WA

Receiving the credentials from the Iranian ambassador Saeed Yari on Tuesday, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that Iran is one of Belarus' significant economic and political partners in the Middle East. “We have a great potential which, no doubt, is still largely untapped,” he said, according to BeITA news agency.

Belarus welcomes the suspension of a number of restrictions on Iran by the UN and hopes for further constructive steps to stabilize the military and political situation in the Middle East, he added.

Belarus and Iran need to complete all the bilateral projects, Lukashenko said. “To keep developing our relations with Iran, we need to complete all the projects that have been launched,” the head of state stressed.

Saeed Yari conveyed the best regards from the Iranian authorities and wished peace and wellbeing to Belarus.

