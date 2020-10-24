  1. Politics
Envoy, Belarus official discuss condition of Iranian students

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Minsk Saeed Yari held a meeting with Sergey P. Rubnikovich, the head of the Belarusian State Medical, on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the conditions of Iranian university students in Belarus, especially the measures to ensure their health condition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They also conferred on the ways of expanding scientific cooperation between the academia of the two countries.

Following the meeting, Yari took part in a session held in the university’s amphitheater, attended by about 300 Iranian students.

Almost 800 Iranian students study at Belarusian universities, most of them are in Medical Sciences fields.

