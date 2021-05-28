Tehran, Moscow call for joint investment in agriculture

In this meeting, which was participated by Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, the two ministers announced their country's readiness to invest in various fields of agriculture.

Iran calls on Russia's assistance in accelerating the start of open negotiations between Iran and Eurasia, and the Iranian private sector’s joint investment with Russian businessmen said Khavazi in this meeting.

He went on to say, “According to the views of the leaders of the two countries on the boosting of cooperation between the two sides in various fields, new developments should begin in the agricultural sector.”

Referring to the common needs of the two countries in the field of agricultural products, cereals, protein materials, vegetables, fruits and nuts, the Russian minister also said, “In order to accelerate the process of cooperation, it is necessary to introduce Iranian companies to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture so as to start joint activities in the agricultural sub-sectors."

Expressing satisfaction with the significant increase in cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, the Russian Minister of Agriculture said, "We hope that the agricultural sector and its various subdivisions will grow significantly."

