Hezbollah refutes Netanyahu’s claims about missile depot

Before the Israel regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks in which he accused Hezbollah of storing rockets inside a factory in Jinah are in Beirut dominate over the scene, Hezbollah Media Relations Department invited all the local and international media outlets to inspect the site and observe the mendacity of the enemy’s leader, Al-Manar reported.

A large number of cameramen and reporters gathered near the alleged site around two hours after Netanyahu’s remarks in the context of the step organized by Hezbollah to refute the Zionist claims in light of the critical political conditions in Lebanon.

Head of Hezbollah Media Relations Department, Mohammad Afif, stressed that today’s tour aims at proving that Netanyahu’s story is wrong, adding that the Resistance is not concerned with exposing every site claimed by the Zionist enemy as a missile depot.

While announcing that this movement will not provide any information to the Zionist enemy, he added that the visit showed that the facility had nothing to do with the Resistance's rocket depot and the enemy's claims are false.

This industrial facility belongs to a Lebanese and there are workers here and no missiles can be seen, he noted.

Netanyahu had alleged that Hezbollah stores missiles at a depot in a residential area in Jinah, adding that it lies near a gas facility and that its explosion will be similar to that of Beirut port.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced the invitation during his televised speech, highlighting that it would be shortly after Netanyahu’s remarks so that the inspection will be very credible.

“Lebanese media outlets are called upon to tour in the area at 22:00 today in a bid to refute Netanyahu’s lies,” Nasrallah said.

He went on to say, “We position our missiles neither in Beirut Port nor near a gas station, we know very well where we can preserve our rockets.”

