France seeking to maintain relations with Hezbollah

The French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher met and held talks with the head of the international relations of Hezbollah, conferring on the crisis of forming the new government in Lebanon, Alahed News reported.

During the meeting, Foucher said that France agrees with Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on the factors that led to the failure of the Paris initiative for Lebanon.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah blamed the former Lebanese prime ministers for the failure of the French initiative in his speech this week.

The report added that France seeks to maintain its relations with Lebanese Hezbollah.

According to Alahed, Hezbollah told the French ambassador that the elements inside Lebanon as well as international and regional figures are responsible for this problem.

