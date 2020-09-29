Ousting US military forces from Iraq certain

Valid Abud underlined that foreign troops, including US troops, must leave Iraq, and the Baghdad government must respect the parliament's approval, almaluna quoted him as saying.

The Iraqi government must set a timetable for the procedure for having US troops leave Iraq.

Currently, the conditions are proper for the Iraqi security forces to take control of the situation in this country, he said, We have witnessed the aggression of the American military against the Iraqi heroes.

Iraq is fond of establishing balanced relations with all the countries of the world based on common interests and respect for its sovereignty. If the United States claims to support Iraq, it must prove it, the Iraqi MP added.

The illegal presence of foreign troops in Iraq is unacceptable, he reiterated.

HJ/5035602