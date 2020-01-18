US to set up 4 military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan region: report

The US military and political delegations met and held talks with Head of Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani on building four US military bases in this region, according to Baghdad Today.

Two sides discussed the ongoing process of Erbil support for US troops, the rejection of their withdrawal from Iraq and the cancellation of a security agreement, as well as cooperation on the construction of four military bases, including al-Harir base in the Kurdistan Region.

Strengthening diplomatic relations, cooperation in the political and economic spheres, and accelerating the opening of the largest US consulate in Erbil were other issues discussed at the meetings.

After assassination of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani by the US terrorist forces in Iraq, the Iraqi Parliament voted for the expulsion of the US forces from the country. It seems that the US in another illegal suspicious act is trying to move its forces to the northern part of Iraq which will be another violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

It is necessary for the Iraqi central government to make it clear that the US forces must leave all parts of the country and expulsion from Iraq doesn't mean to station their forces in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

