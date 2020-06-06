Many articles of US-Iraq strategic agreement to be amended: Iraqi politician

Badr al-Ziyadi, a member of the Iraqi parliament's security and defense committee, spoke about strategic talks between the country and the United States.

Referring to Iraq's approach to limiting foreign troops, he said, “The situation is changing now, therefore the mission of foreign forces will be limited to training and logistical support and the military forces will leave the country.”

“The priority is to maintain the sovereignty of Iraq,” he noted, adding that the coalition must inform the Iraqi government of its decisions.

“After the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi informed the parliament that meetings would be held with these forces or the US government to amend the agreement,” he added.

According to Badr al-Ziyadi, the strategic agreement between the US and Iraq includes several articles, many of which will be amended in Iraq's favor.

