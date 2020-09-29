Iran a master to face unilateral coercive measures

According to the Venezuelan foreign ministry, Foreign Ministers of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, held a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the progress made in comprehensive cooperation projects between the two countries and the geopolitical threats to peace and multilateralism.

“We talked about our comprehensive relations in all areas, energy, fuel, health, agriculture and food, in which we have been carrying out projects with Iran in the last two years (…) and about Iran’s scientific developments regarding COVID-19,” said the Venezuelan foreign minister.

Arreaza stressed that diplomatic relations between the two countries are at their best, “at the highest level,” and that Venezuela has recognized Iran as a master to face the illegality of unilateral coercive measures and create a system beyond impositions.

Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs also informed that Iran notes with appreciation the proposal made by President Nicolás Maduro to create a group of countries affected by unilateral coercive measures in order to join efforts, exchange experiences and overcome the blockade.

Venezuela’s and Iran’s foreign ministers recalled the call of UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, to put an end to conflicts amid the pandemic, an issue that will be addressed on September 29 at the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

“It has been a meeting between brothers. This meeting is the expression of a relation at its highest level. We have sent President Maduro’s regards to President Rouhani, and we have received the regards of Iran’s leadership back.”

FA/PR