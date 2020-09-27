IRICA: Iran cosmetic export to 21 countries hit $10mn in 5 month

The Spokesman of the Iranian Customs Administration said that in the first 5 months of the current year ending on Sep. 21, Iran has exported 13,765 tons of beauty and health products worth more than $10 million to 21 countries.

Ghalibaf: US attack on top generals, 'insult to Iraq sovereignty'

Iranian Parliament Speaker said that US assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Cmdr. General Soleimani and second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis was an insult to sovereignty of Iraq.

Zarif talks US assassination of Iran top general with Iraq FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the US terrorist murder of Iran’s top general Martyr Soleimani with visiting Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Saturday.

Pres. Rouhani: Iran considers US presence detrimental to regional security

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran considers the presence of US terrorist forces in the region as detrimental to the security and stability of the region.

Iran, UN discuss latest developments in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji held a phone talk with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on the latest developments in Syria.

Brig. Gen. Dadras: Iran relying on homegrown equipment to counter threats

The Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army noted that unlike some Persian Gulf States dependent on Western countries, Iran is relying on its homegrown military equipment to counter any threats.

Iran COVID-19 update: 3,204 new cases, 172 deaths in 24h

Iran’s Health Ministry confirmed 3,204 new COVID-19 infections and 172 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Responsible nations must support 'free nuclear weapon world'

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed the significance of the support of the responsible nations across the globe for a world without nuclear weapons.

US sanctions are crime against humanity: Rouhani

Protesting to White House over the inhumane sanctions and maximum pressure on Iran, President Rouhani said that White House is responsible for the crimes against humanity due to shortage of medical and emergency supplies.

Envoy: EU using UNHRC as tool to intervene in countries' affairs

The Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva criticized that some European countries have turned the Human Rights Council into an arena to intervene domestic affairs of developing countries.

MAH