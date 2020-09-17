UAE, Bahrain’s ties with Zionists part of US pres. campaign

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a meeting with Austria’s Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Abu Dhabi and Manama’s move to establish normal relations with the Zionist regime is a fake and worthless show aimed at serving the US president’s reelection campaign.

The Iranian advisor deplored the White House for its “arrogant behavior” in the announcement of the UAE and Bahrain’s deals with the Zionist regime, saying that Washington has resorted to force and coercion to oblige some Persian Gulf states to establish ties with Tel Aviv.

“If the US were not pursuing an arrogant and humiliating behavior in this regard, there would be no need for Trump’s circus on the balcony of the White House,” Amir Abdollahian added.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have signed normalization deals with the Israeli regime.

Following the announcement at the White House, Palestinian officials have condemned the deal as another "stab in the back" by an Arab state.

Iran has strongly condemned the normalization agreements, saying such moves have sacrificed the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election.

MR/IRN84043436