WAIA strongly condemns tie normalization with Zionist regime

Betrayal of some Islamic rulers to the Palestinian cause will lay the ground for Islamic Awakening, the statement is read.

The statement was issued at the 13th Session of the Supreme Council of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, emphasizing that Islamic Awakening is the only way for Islamic Ummah to get rid of crises and threats against Muslims and betrayal of some Arab rulers to the Palestinian cause will pave the way for the Islamic Awakening.

The elites and scholars of the Islamic world strongly condemn the tie normalization of some rulers of Arab countries with the Zionist regime, saying that ‘resistance’ is the only way for the liberation of Holy Al-Quds and Palestinian people from tyranny of Israeli regime.

Muslim nations and even countries that did not sign the tie normalization with the Zionist regime strongly oppose the heinous move, the statement is read.

Participants in this Conference termed this move as a conspiracy waged by the United States and Zionist regime and reiterated, “In the current situation, the unity and amity of Islamic world against the Zionist regime and betrayal of some Islamic rulers to the Palestinian cause is felt more than ever.”

Islamic Awakening is the only way for Islamic Ummah to get rid of crises and threats against Muslims and betrayal of some Arab rulers to the Palestinian cause will pave the way for the Islamic Awakening.

It should be noted that the 13th Session of Supreme Council of World Assembly of Islamic Awakening wrapped up its work in Tehran late on Tue. in the presence of Ali Akbar Velayati Secretary general of World Assembly of Islamic Awakening.

