Israel regime to collapse without a moment of US support

At one time Israel regime has sought to conquer Arab lands stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates but today it is under siege and must find a way for reverse the emigration of the Jews, said Bagheri in a TV interview late on Saturday.

Referring to the protests of people in front of the house of the criminal Prime Minister of the Zionist regime for three months, he added that instability has spread throughout the occupied territory.

The Zionist regime will be collapsed if the United States does not support it economically and politically for a moment, Bagheri stressed.

Regarding the agreement on normalization of ties between the reactionary regimes in the region and the Zionist regime, he said that the UAE has sent several messages to Iran over the past year or two saying that they are not like Saudi Arabia and want to help Iran.

Of course, Iran did not have a problem with Saudi Arabia to establish relations, contrary to their king's claims, he added, saying that they are actually rejecting the establishment of relations.

When the UAE disclosed its previous relationship with the Zionists, it meant that it created a public embassy and a number of public intelligence and operational bases for cyber and psychological operations against the Iranian people, Bagheri noted, adding that now everything about the UAE is different from the past.

The Chief of Staff highlighted that if the Zionists infiltrate this region and something happens that will cause the slightest damage to the country's national security and defense, Iran will consider those countries which have normalized ties with Zionists as a base for the enemy and will treat them as it treats the enemy.

