4 civilians killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

In a statement on Sunday, The spokesperson of police forces in Kapisa Province in Afghanistan announced that 4 civilians have been killed in a Taliban attack in Tagab District. Taliban has not issued any statement in this regard, AVA Press reported.

It should be noted that the Taliban and the Afghan government have been holding peace talks in recent weeks.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.

