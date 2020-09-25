Diplomat raps US accusations on Iran’s role in Afghanistan

In comments on Thursday, Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian said the untrue and irresponsible remarks made by the US special representative about Iran’s role in the current developments of Afghanistan clearly demonstrate Washington’s inaccurate understanding of the developments in Afghanistan, according to the Foreign Ministry's press service.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has officially and openly supported the launch of negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban and has expressed readiness to help advance the process of real and sustainable peace in that country,” he added.

“Stability in Afghanistan is an indispensable and permanent part of our policy on that country,” the Iranian envoy noted.

“The remarks made by the American official result from the gradual revelation of the mistake that architects of the Doha deal made in advancing the peace process and their resort to the blame game in order to justify the ineffectiveness of this policy by accusing the other countries,” he concluded.

MAH/MFA