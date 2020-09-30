Car production up 23% in H1: Industry min.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, 425,925 different types of passenger cars were manufactured in the country, registering a 21.9 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In the same direction, 39,519 pickups were manufactured in this period, recording a 40.4 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Meanwhile, 383 buses were produced in the country, showing a 124 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, 2,345 mini-trucks and trucks were manufactured from March 21 to Sept. 22, indicating a 54.7 percent hike as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, 86,293 different types of cars were produced in the Iranian month of Shahrivar (from August 21 to Sept. 22), showing a 36.4 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

