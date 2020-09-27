Daily gas production in SP phases 22, 24 at 40 mcm: official

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Mehdi Gerami Shirazi added, “Since SP phases 22 and 24 have newly been launched, their daily gas production capacity has reached 40 million cubic meters.”

Presently, Refinery No. 12 of South Pars delivers about 46 million cubic meters gas per day while more than 40 million cubic meters of gas is produced and exported, he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the commissioning of propane and butane production units and added, “In Refinery No. 12, 1,080 and 600 tons of propane and butane is produced per day respectively.”

Production of other refinery products is underway according to the scheduled program, Gerami maintained.

Presently, about 70 percent of gas consumed in the country is provided from South Pars Joint Gas Field, he said, adding, “Inauguration of new phases in the government dubbed ‘Hope and Prudence’ in tandem with construction of onshore facilities has increased gas supply significantly.”

MA/IRN84054432