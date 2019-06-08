Gas output in SPGF to increase by 60 mcm: CEO

He revealed the installment and commissioning of five gas decks in the field this year and said, “more than 60 million cubic meter gas will be added daily to the gas production of South Pars Joint Gas Field by the yearend (to end March 20, 2020).”

He then pointed to the statement of the Iranian oil minister in the opening ceremony of 24th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition dubbed “Iran Oil Show 2019” with regard to the increase of gas output from South Pars Gas Field as much as 60 million cubic meters by the yearend and added, “with the regulation of operational parameters of six platforms installed in the last year (ended March 20, 2019), about 18 million cubic meters of gas is expected to be produced in the field daily in addition to the aforementioned rate.”

