Oil industry has turned sanctions into opportunities: IOEC

Saeed Vafapour made the remarks on Monday in the signing and sealing ceremony of 13 contracts for maintaining and increasing oil production volume, adding that exacerbation of sanctions has caused industrialists and managers to rely more on the domestic capabilities.

He pointed to the main scope of activity of this company including managing project, engineering, purchasing, constructing, implementing, loading, installing offshore structures, laying pipe on the seabed, repairing and maintaining oil platforms, etc.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company (IOEC) started its activity with drilling oil platform at Phase 14 of South Pars Gas Field (SPGF).

Vafapour pointed to the available hardware facilities in the company and reiterated, “Benefiting from its advanced and sophisticated maritime fleet, the company managed to carry out considerable achievements in a way that IOEC managed to overcome sanctions imposed against country and turn these sanctions into opportunity.”

This company has thus far generated more than 1,100 direct and 4,000 indirect job opportunities in the country, he highlighted.

Turning to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, he stated, “Relying upon its own capabilities and despite all problems facing ahead, the company managed to continue its offshore, onshore and drilling projects, the most important of which can be referred to the launch of gas export terminal project."

