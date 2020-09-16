Iran not to comply with JCPOA obligations without benefits

He made the remarks at the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, the capital of Austria on Wednesday.

Baharvand said IAEA’s report indicates that the level of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA is the same as before.

He went on to say that the US will spare no efforts to terminate the Nuclear Deal which shows its hostility towards the Islamic Republic.

“However, we can be sure that the US can offer no alternative to the Nuclear Deal or any of the other multilateral mechanisms that it has withdrawn from; the reason is clear. US diplomacy is solely based on unilateralism and coercion, not multilateralism and cooperation,” he added.

“The US is not allowed to enforce its national laws and regulations at the international level in any way by disregarding the provisions of international law. In case of accepting US argument, no international agreement, including the UN Charter, can be upheld,” he underlined.

The deputy foreign minister added that the US is no longer a member of JCPOA, therefore the country is not able to use Snapback Mechanism.

Baharvand further noted that Iran cannot be expected to comply with all the JCPOA commitments without benefiting from the deal.

“The US withdrew from the Nuclear Deal and reinstated sanctions on the Islamic Republic. We are committed to our obligations in the agreement, but at the same time it is almost impossible to benefit from JCPOA,” he concluded.

