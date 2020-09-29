Rouhani hails Norway's stance towards unilateralism

He made the remarks in his meeting with the new Norwegian envoy to Iran, who submitted his credentials to the Iranian President.

Rouhnai said Norway's chance to Join the UN Security Council is an opportunity to strengthen multilateralism and expand global cooperation for international peace and stability.

He added that the relations between the two countries have always been friendly and both sides' officials have always underscored expansion of economic, scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

The Norwegian envoy, for his part, noted that his country has always supported the JCPOA and implementation of the INSTEX mechanism.

Norway has always sought to be a reliable partner for developing multilateralism, Hauge noted.

