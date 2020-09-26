Kuwait calls for dialogue between Iran, Arab states

Addressing the 75th UN General Assembly via videoconference on Friday, Al-Sabah invited Iran to dialogue and cooperate with Arab countries to end regional tensions.

"Kuwait once again calls on the Islamic Republic of Iran to take serious measures to build trust in order to start talks based on respect for the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in the internal affairs of these countries," he said.

He also called on Iran to cooperate with the international community to end tensions and unrest in the region.

Kuwait's request from Iran to negotiate and end tensions came as the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated its readiness to negotiate with Arab countries.

