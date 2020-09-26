Iran, Ukraine to broaden coop. in academic-scientific fields

Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchahr Moradi met held talks with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Japarova on Sat.

In addition to exchanging important issues of bilateral relations in international arena, the the two sides discussed about scientific and academic cooperation including teaching Persian and the need to facilitate conditions for Iranian students studying in Ukraine.

Moradi informed the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine about the destructive and illegal actions of US regime in the UN Security Council as well as sanctions and economic terrorism imposed by the US against Iranian nation.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Japarova, for her part, welcomed enhancement of scientific and cultural cooperation between Iran and Ukraine and emphasized the need for pursuing bilateral cooperation in order to remove the existing barriers.

