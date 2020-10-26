Removing banking barrier activates Iran-Iraq border capacity

Speaking in his meeting with Nasir Abdul Mohsen Abdullah Iraqi Ambassador to Iran on Monday, Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi emphasized the development and expansion of trade-economic exchanges as well as removal of banking barriers between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq.

In this bilateral meeting, Ghazizadeh Hashemi pointed to the age-old historical and cultural commonalities between the two countries and added, “Historical and stable relations between the two nations are a strong support for the development and expansion of political, economic and cultural ties between Iran and Iraq.”

Setting up Parliamentary Friendship Group between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq indicates interest of legislators in promoting friendly and brotherly relations with Iraq, Ghazizadeh Hashemi emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the significance of economic exchanges between traders and merchants of the two countries and called for the removal of banking barriers.

The two countries of Iran and Iraq enjoy abundant capabilities and capacities especially in borders provinces, he said, adding, “For this purpose, banking cooperation between the two countries should be facilitated in line with securing interests of the two nations.”

Iraqi envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran, for his part, stated that Iraqi government and parliament welcome expansion of ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The envoy emphasized the need for strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries and added, “Setting up a joint committee between Iranian and Iraqi traders can provide the suitable ways for the expansion of mutual cooperation.”

He emphasized the exchange of views and talks between high-ranking officials of the two countries, development of pilgrimage tourism and health.

