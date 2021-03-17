US sanctions cut Iran-Slovenia trade volume exchange: Envoy

Referring to the good relations between the two countries of Iran and Slovenia, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Slovenia Kazem Shafe’ei said that trade between the two countries had reached an acceptable volume in recent years but increase in US sanctions against Iran and obstacles ahead of banking and monetary cooperation decreased relations between the two countries over the last two years.

He made the remarks on Tue. in his meeting with the Chair of Committee on Foreign Policy of National Assembly of Republic of Slovenia Ms. Monika Gregorcic.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of parliamentary relations, formation of a parliamentary friendship group between Iranian Parliament and Parliament of Slovenia, exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries and the parliamentary support of the two countries for expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian envoy pointed to the good relations between the two countries and reiterated that relations between the two countries had reached an acceptable volume in recent years, but increase in US sanctions imposed against Iran and obstacles ahead of banking and monetary cooperation reduced exchange of trade volume between Iran and Slovenia over the past two years.

The Chair of Committee on Foreign Policy of National Assembly of Republic of Slovenia Ms. Monika Gregorcic, for her part, pointed to Iran’s nuclear program, JCPOA, and added that Slovenia has always supported JCPOA agreement and in the current situation, Slovenia wants parties involved in the talk to reach a comprehensive solution through dialogue and negotiation.

MA/IRN84266624